Mark Wahlberg Says His Daughter Grace Has More Discipline Than Him Because of Her Career Aspiration

Mark Wahlberg is gushing about his daughter Grace!

The 52-year-old actor opened up about not feeling disciplined enough, but shared how how his daughter 13-year-old daughter is actually much more disciplined than he is and why.

See what he said about Grace inside…

“My daughter—believe it or not—is more disciplined than me,” he told E! News. “I didn’t adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian.”

Grace is an equestrian, and she even picked up a couple of ribbons for her riding last month!

“I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I’ve ever had,” Mark said. “It’s nothing like watching my daughter on a horse.”

