Mark Wahlberg Trains With His Furry Companion in 'Arthur the King' Trailer - Watch!

Mark Wahlberg is back in Arthur the King.

The first trailer for the movie, which also stars Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman, and Paul Guilfoyle was released on Wednesday (November 15).

Arthur the King, directed by Simon Cellan Jones, is based on Mikael Lindnord‘s book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: “Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light (Wahlberg) and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, ARTHUR THE KING follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Liu, Emmanuel, and Suliman) for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean.”

Bear Grylls is also slated to appear as himself in the film.

Arthur the King releases in theaters on March 22, 2024.

