Dean McDermott Reveals What Led to Tori Spelling Split & What He Regrets About How It Ended

Dean McDermott is opening up about the end of his marriage to Tori Spelling.

The 57-year-old actor announced his separation from the actress back in June, before deleting the post, with a source saying they were not divorcing.

However, the former couple did in fact split, and now he’s sharing what led up to it and what he regrets about how things ended.

Dean shared with Daily Mail that his alcohol addiction was a major factor in their break up.

“My addiction was untreated,” he told the publication, noting he had been in and out of AA for many years. “Through the years, I would just burn everything to the ground. Everything that was good in my life: My career, love, relationships, family. It ended up in isolation.”

He does add that his estranged wife had tried to get him help.

“She came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be happy and healthy,” he said. “She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face. But again, I was so selfish that it was like, ‘Okay, note that, but never mind. Move on.’”

However, they’re marriage came to a head and towards the end, their relationship was full of anger and yelling, and he admitted that he would numb the pain with alcohol and pills.

“It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [narcotics] by myself with, you know, a beautiful family in the other room,” Dean said. “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

While he is getting help now, and lives in a sober house, he regrets how his relationship with Tori ended.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” he shared. “I’m taking accountability for that today and it’s the biggest amends I’m ever going to have to make.”

Tori was also just recently spotted kissing a new man.