Sat, 14 October 2023 at 12:35 pm

Dean McDermott Holds Hands with Lily Calo Following Tori Spelling Split

It looks like Dean McDermott has a new woman in his life.

Months after the 56-year-old actor announced his split from wife Tori Spelling, Dean was spotted holding hands with apparent new girlfriend Lily Calo.

Keep reading to find out more…

Dean and Lily were seen holding hands as they walked into the Department of Social Services on Tuesday (October 10) in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Dean held a stack of envelopes as Lily cozied up to him as they waited in line outside of the office before making their way inside.

Dean announced in June that he and Tori, 50, were separating after 17 years of marriage. Hours after he shared the announcement on Instagram, Dean deleted the post and a source said that the two were “not divorcing.”

Over the summer, Tori sparked concern about where she and her kids were living after they were seen staying at a motel before they were seen in an RV.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dean McDermott, Lily Calo

