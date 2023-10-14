Simone Biles Emotionally Reacts to Having a Fifth Gymnastics Skill Named After Her

Simone Biles is feeling all the feels after having a fifth gymnastics skill named after her!

The 26-year-old athlete recently became the most decorated gymnast of all time at the World Gymnastics Championships.

After she became the first woman to successfully execute the Yurchenko double pike during the championships, the National Governing Board of Gymnastics announced the skill would be called “Biles II.”

Simone took to Instagram on Friday (October 13) to share her sweet reaction to the news.

Keep reading to find out more…

She posted a series of photos capturing special moments at the early October championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

“World championships!!!!!” Simone wrote in her caption. “Whew Antwerp will always hold a special place in my heart. The first time I got a skill named after me was in this arena & 10 years later I got my 5th skill named…”

She continued, “I’m speechless. I’m honored. I’m excited and I’m blessed! Doing it for the little girl who fell in love with the sport!!!!!”

Simone expressed her gratitude for fans and followers. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love & support 🖤,” she concluded.

Earlier this month, the legendary gymnast revealed that she was unsure if she was even going to return to the sport after taking some time off.