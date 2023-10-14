Top Stories
5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 12:14 pm

Ed Westwick & Girlfriend Amy Jackson Share a Kiss Before Flying Out of Milan

Ed Westwick & Girlfriend Amy Jackson Share a Kiss Before Flying Out of Milan

Ed Westwick and girlfriend Amy Jackson are on the move.

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum and the 31-year-old Bollywood actress made their way through an airport before boarding a flight on Friday (October 13) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Westwick

For their flight, Ed sported a blue T-shirt and tan pants with a black baseball hat while Amy wore a denim jacket with black pants and a bright green hat.

The couple was spotted sharing a few kisses as they picked up coffee from an airport cafe.

If you were unaware, Ed and Amy have been linked since late 2021, and they’ve been making red carpet appearances together for more than a year now.

Over the summer, the two were spotted on vacation together in Turkey.
