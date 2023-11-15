Jeremy Allen White, Ncuti Gatwa, & More Honored at British GQ Men of the Year Party - See All the Attendees!
British GQ hosted its biggest party of the year with The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White and Doctor Who‘s Ncuti Gatwa among the honorees!
The 26th annual GQ Men of the Year event, in association with BOSS, was held on Wednesday night (November 15) at the Royal Opera House in London, England.
The other honorees included Andrew Scott and Phoebe Bridgers‘ band Boygenius.
Guests enjoyed a drinks reception and candlelit dinner held in the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall and toasts were made by Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Jeremy, Jodie Turner-Smith for Ncuti, Dan Levy for Boygenius, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Andrew.
Head inside to check out the list of stars who attended the event…
Keep scrolling for a list of the stars who attended…
Raye
Theo James and Ruth Kearney
Tom Daley
Russell Tovey
Sheila Atim
India Mullen
Mollie King
Asa Butterfield
Jeremy Allen White
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Tom Bateman
Joseph Quinn
Fionn O’Shea
Paapa Essiedu
Andrew Scott
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Neelam Gill
Meg Bellamy
Nia DaCosta
Maisie Peters
Roman Kemp
Maisie Williams
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Anson Boon
Sigrid
Jodie Turner-Smith
Leomie Anderson
Vick Hope
Aisling Bea
Cush Jumbo
Boygenius
Jack Antonoff
Micheal Ward
Joe Alwyn
Phil Dunster
Munroe Bergdorf
Thom Evans
Daniel Millar
Harry Lawtey
Mawaan Rizwan
Will Sharpe
Sophia Di Martino
Hugh Skinner
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Luke Newton
Sam Salter
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Ncuti Gatwa