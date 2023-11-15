Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed &amp; More

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 8:20 pm

Jeremy Allen White, Ncuti Gatwa, & More Honored at British GQ Men of the Year Party - See All the Attendees!

Jeremy Allen White, Ncuti Gatwa, & More Honored at British GQ Men of the Year Party - See All the Attendees!

British GQ hosted its biggest party of the year with The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White and Doctor Who‘s Ncuti Gatwa among the honorees!

The 26th annual GQ Men of the Year event, in association with BOSS, was held on Wednesday night (November 15) at the Royal Opera House in London, England.

The other honorees included Andrew Scott and Phoebe Bridgers‘ band Boygenius.

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception and candlelit dinner held in the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall and toasts were made by Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Jeremy, Jodie Turner-Smith for Ncuti, Dan Levy for Boygenius, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Andrew.

Head inside to check out the list of stars who attended the event…

Keep scrolling for a list of the stars who attended…

Raye at the British GQ event

Raye

Theo James and Ruth Kearney at the British GQ event

Theo James and Ruth Kearney

Tom Daley at the British GQ event

Tom Daley

Russell Tovey at the British GQ event

Russell Tovey

Sheila Atim at the British GQ event

Sheila Atim

India Mullen at the British GQ event

India Mullen

Mollie King at the British GQ event

Mollie King

Asa Butterfield at the British GQ event

Asa Butterfield

Jeremy Allen White at the British GQ event

Jeremy Allen White

Ebon Moss-Bachrach at the British GQ event

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Tom Bateman at the British GQ event

Tom Bateman

Joseph Quinn at the British GQ event

Joseph Quinn

Fionn O'Shea at the British GQ event

Fionn O’Shea

Paapa Essiedu at the British GQ event

Paapa Essiedu

Andrew Scott at the British GQ event

Andrew Scott

Amelia Gray Hamlin at the British GQ event

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Neelam Gill at the British GQ event

Neelam Gill

Meg Bellamy at the British GQ event

Meg Bellamy

Nia DaCosta at the British GQ event

Nia DaCosta

Maisie Peters at the British GQ event

Maisie Peters

Roman Kemp at the British GQ event

Roman Kemp

Maisie Williams at the British GQ event

Maisie Williams

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the British GQ event

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Anson Boon at the British GQ event

Anson Boon

Sigrid at the British GQ event

Sigrid

Jodie Turner-Smith at the British GQ event

Jodie Turner-Smith

Leomie Anderson at the British GQ event

Leomie Anderson

Vick Hope at the British GQ event

Vick Hope

Aisling Bea at the British GQ event

Aisling Bea

Cush Jumbo at the British GQ event

Cush Jumbo

Boygenius at the British GQ event

Boygenius

Jack Antonoff at the British GQ event

Jack Antonoff

Micheal Ward at the British GQ event

Micheal Ward

Joe Alwyn at the British GQ event

Joe Alwyn

Phil Dunster at the British GQ event

Phil Dunster

Munroe Bergdorf at the British GQ event

Munroe Bergdorf

Thom Evans at the British GQ event

Thom Evans

Daniel Millar at the British GQ event

Daniel Millar

Harry Lawtey at the British GQ event

Harry Lawtey

Mawaan Rizwan at the British GQ event

Mawaan Rizwan

Will Sharpe at the British GQ event

Will Sharpe

Sophia Di Martino at the British GQ event

Sophia Di Martino

Hugh Skinner at the British GQ event

Hugh Skinner

Kingsley Ben-Adir at the British GQ event

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Luke Newton at the British GQ event

Luke Newton

Sam Salter at the British GQ event

Sam Salter

Oliver Jackson-Cohen at the British GQ event

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Ncuti Gatwa at the British GQ event

Ncuti Gatwa
Just Jared on Facebook
gq men of the year in london 01
gq men of the year in london 02
gq men of the year in london 03
gq men of the year in london 04
gq men of the year in london 05
gq men of the year in london 06
gq men of the year in london 07
gq men of the year in london 08
gq men of the year in london 09
gq men of the year in london 10
gq men of the year in london 11
gq men of the year in london 12
gq men of the year in london 13
gq men of the year in london 14
gq men of the year in london 15
gq men of the year in london 16
gq men of the year in london 17
gq men of the year in london 18
gq men of the year in london 19
gq men of the year in london 20
gq men of the year in london 21
gq men of the year in london 22
gq men of the year in london 23
gq men of the year in london 24
gq men of the year in london 25
gq men of the year in london 26
gq men of the year in london 27
gq men of the year in london 28
gq men of the year in london 29
gq men of the year in london 30
gq men of the year in london 31
gq men of the year in london 32
gq men of the year in london 33
gq men of the year in london 34
gq men of the year in london 35
gq men of the year in london 36
gq men of the year in london 37
gq men of the year in london 38
gq men of the year in london 39
gq men of the year in london 40
gq men of the year in london 41
gq men of the year in london 42
gq men of the year in london 43
gq men of the year in london 44
gq men of the year in london 45
gq men of the year in london 46
gq men of the year in london 47
gq men of the year in london 48
gq men of the year in london 49
gq men of the year in london 50
gq men of the year in london 51
gq men of the year in london 52
gq men of the year in london 53
gq men of the year in london 54
gq men of the year in london 55
gq men of the year in london 56
gq men of the year in london 57
gq men of the year in london 58
gq men of the year in london 59
gq men of the year in london 60
gq men of the year in london 61
gq men of the year in london 62
gq men of the year in london 63
gq men of the year in london 64
gq men of the year in london 65
gq men of the year in london 66
gq men of the year in london 67
gq men of the year in london 68
gq men of the year in london 69
gq men of the year in london 70
gq men of the year in london 71
gq men of the year in london 72
gq men of the year in london 73
gq men of the year in london 74
gq men of the year in london 75
gq men of the year in london 76
gq men of the year in london 77
gq men of the year in london 78
gq men of the year in london 79
gq men of the year in london 80
gq men of the year in london 81
gq men of the year in london 82
gq men of the year in london 83
gq men of the year in london 84
gq men of the year in london 85
gq men of the year in london 86
gq men of the year in london 87
gq men of the year in london 88
gq men of the year in london 89
gq men of the year in london 90
gq men of the year in london 91
gq men of the year in london 92
gq men of the year in london 93
gq men of the year in london 94
gq men of the year in london 95
gq men of the year in london 96
gq men of the year in london 97
gq men of the year in london 98
gq men of the year in london 99

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aisling Bea, Amelia Hamlin, Andrew Scott, Anson Boon, Asa Butterfield, boygenius, Cush Jumbo, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daniel Millar, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Extended, Fionn O'Shea, Harry Lawtey, Hugh Skinner, India Mullen, Jack Antonoff, Jeremy Allen White, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joe Alwyn, Joseph Quinn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, leomie anderson, Luke Newton, Maisie Peters, Maisie Williams, Mawaan Rizwan, Meg Bellamy, Micheal Ward, Mollie King, Munroe Bergdorf, Ncuti Gatwa, Neelam Gill, Nia DaCosta, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Paapa Essiedu, Phil Dunster, Raye, Roman Kemp, Russell Tovey, Ruth Kearney, Sam Salter, Sheila Atim, Sigrid, Sophia Di Martino, Theo James, Thom Evans, Tom Bateman, Tom Daley, Vick Hope, Will Sharpe

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images