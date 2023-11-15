Jeremy Allen White, Ncuti Gatwa, & More Honored at British GQ Men of the Year Party - See All the Attendees!

British GQ hosted its biggest party of the year with The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White and Doctor Who‘s Ncuti Gatwa among the honorees!

The 26th annual GQ Men of the Year event, in association with BOSS, was held on Wednesday night (November 15) at the Royal Opera House in London, England.

The other honorees included Andrew Scott and Phoebe Bridgers‘ band Boygenius.

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception and candlelit dinner held in the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall and toasts were made by Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Jeremy, Jodie Turner-Smith for Ncuti, Dan Levy for Boygenius, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Andrew.

Raye

Theo James and Ruth Kearney

Tom Daley

Russell Tovey

Sheila Atim

India Mullen

Mollie King

Asa Butterfield

Jeremy Allen White

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Tom Bateman

Joseph Quinn

Fionn O’Shea

Paapa Essiedu

Andrew Scott

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Neelam Gill

Meg Bellamy

Nia DaCosta

Maisie Peters

Roman Kemp

Maisie Williams

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Anson Boon

Sigrid

Jodie Turner-Smith

Leomie Anderson

Vick Hope

Aisling Bea

Cush Jumbo

Boygenius

Jack Antonoff

Micheal Ward

Joe Alwyn

Phil Dunster

Munroe Bergdorf

Thom Evans

Daniel Millar

Harry Lawtey

Mawaan Rizwan

Will Sharpe

Sophia Di Martino

Hugh Skinner

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Luke Newton

Sam Salter

Oliver Jackson-Cohen