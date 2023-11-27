Big Time Rush Singer Kendall Schmidt Is Married, Announces He & Wife Mica Are Expecting

Big time news for Kendall Schmidt!

The Big Time Rush actor and singer revealed over the holiday weekend that he and fiancée Mica have tied the knot – and they’re also expecting their first child.

Kendall and Mica shared the two pieces of big news in joint Instagram posts on Thanksgiving Day (November 23).

“Thankful for my baby ♥️,” Kendall captioned a black and white photo of the couple, with him in a tux and her in a white dress, sitting on a couch outside of a barn.

He then shared a video of Mica, with her shirt up over her the top of her growing baby bump, writing, “Thankful for our baby 🤍”

The couple got some well wishes from some of their famous friends, including Kendall‘s bandmates, tour mates and former co-stars.

“So Thankful for this little family Love you,” Logan Henderson wrote.

“THE BEAUTIFUL REVEAL!!! So excited for you cuties to become the most loving wonderful parents,” MAX commented.

“😭😭😭😭😭 the most beautiful,” Kendall‘s Big Time Rush love interest Katelyn Tarver said.

Kendall and Mica have been together for several years, and he proposed while on tour in the summer of 2022.

He is the second Big Time Rush band member to get married and start a family, following Carlos PenaVega, who also recently revealed he’s expecting Baby No 4 with wife Alexa PenaVega.