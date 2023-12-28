Lance Bass Joins LA's 'Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute' As Producer (Exclusive)

Lance Bass is joining the producing team of Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute, the critically acclaimed sold-out theatrical show!

Executive producers Bradley Bredeweg and Kelley Parker (Mad World Inventions) brought the 44-year-old former boybander on board as their show recently extended their run through January 14th at Hollywood’s The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd).

The smash hit jukebox-musical parody – playfully dubbed by Secret Los Angeles as the “show LA just won’t quit” and KTLA called it a “Spectacular stage show” – Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute pays homage to Tim Burton’s iconic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp and features renditions of some of pop music’s biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor Swift), Shake It Out (Florence + The Machine) and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).

“I am excited to join the producing team for Scissorhands,” Lance shared with us. “[It's] a groundbreaking show that fearlessly reimagines a classic tale with a gender-fluid twist, exploring the beauty of being ‘different’ in a cookie-cutter world. Together, we aspire to elevate the show to new heights, contemplating potential moves to iconic stages in New York, Toronto, and London. Our journey is to amplify inclusivity and creativity, inviting audiences to embrace uniqueness with open hearts.”

Tickets for ‘Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute’ are $55 for GA and $75 for VIP. Exclusively sold at FeverUp.com!