Shirtless Harry Styles Enjoys a Swim During Yacht Vacation With Taylor Russell & James Corden

Harry Styles is kicking off 2024 by soaking up the sun and showing off his muscles on a tropical vacation with girlfriend Taylor Russell and close pal James Corden.

The 29-year-old “As It Was” hitmaker is vacationing with the duo and a couple of other close friends on a yacht, and they enjoyed some warm weather on the beaches in Anguilla.

On Tuesday (January 2), the Harry was spotted taking a swim while Taylor posed for pics on the beach.

Read more about the trio’s vacation…

Harry‘s recently buzzed hair is coming back in nicely, and his tattoos and toned physique are on full display in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Taylor looked chic in a white dress while James paired his black swim trunks with a matching polo.

If you were unaware, Harry and James have been close for quite some time now, and this is hardly their first vacation together. In 2020, they enjoyed some time in the Caribbean with Adele and generated multiple headlines.

James opened up about what it was like vacationing with Harry in an interview last year.

Taylor would not be the first of Harry‘s famous partners that James has hung out with, either. In fact, reports suggested that he actually helped the One Direction singer keep his relationship with Olivia Wilde a secret in a meaningful way.

Hopefully the trio is enjoying their vacation! If nothing else, the water is sure to be a lot warmer than it was when Harry was last seen catching a swim.