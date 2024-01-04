Top Stories
Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Nick Carter Issues First Statement After Devastating Loss of Sister Bobbie Jean

Nick Carter Issues First Statement After Devastating Loss of Sister Bobbie Jean

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Addresses Whether She Would Date a Woman

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Addresses Whether She Would Date a Woman

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 1:25 pm

'The Woman in the Wall' Trailer Teases Showtime's Next Big Mystery Show - Watch Now!

'The Woman in the Wall' Trailer Teases Showtime's Next Big Mystery Show - Watch Now!

There’s a new mystery series headed to Showtime, The Woman in the Wall, and it’s inspired by true events!

Here’s the synopsis: Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) wakes to discover a corpse in her home with no recollection of how it got there. When Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack) arrives he’s drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse as he and Lorna search for answers in a small town full of long-buried secrets.

Keep reading to find out more…

The series premiere is set to stream on January 19 on Paramount+. The show will premiere on air on Sunday, January 21, at 9 p.m.

This is not the first Showtime project that Ruth has been involved with. She previously starred in The Affair, but left the show and later, explained the reason why.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Showtime
Posted to: Daryl McCormack, Ruth Wilson, Showtime