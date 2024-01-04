'The Woman in the Wall' Trailer Teases Showtime's Next Big Mystery Show - Watch Now!

There’s a new mystery series headed to Showtime, The Woman in the Wall, and it’s inspired by true events!

Here’s the synopsis: Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) wakes to discover a corpse in her home with no recollection of how it got there. When Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack) arrives he’s drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse as he and Lorna search for answers in a small town full of long-buried secrets.

Keep reading to find out more…

The series premiere is set to stream on January 19 on Paramount+. The show will premiere on air on Sunday, January 21, at 9 p.m.

This is not the first Showtime project that Ruth has been involved with. She previously starred in The Affair, but left the show and later, explained the reason why.