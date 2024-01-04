Top Stories
Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Insider Reveals Truth About Britney Spears' New Album Rumors After Singer Issues Comment

Inside Selena Gomez's Group of Ride or Die Friends, Which Includes Taylor Swift &amp; Raquelle Stevens

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 12:48 pm

'Fire Country' Season 2 - 7 Stars Returning, 4 May Not & 3 Stars Are Joining!

Fire Country is turning up the heat!

The new CBS drama proved to be an early hit when it arrived in October of 2022, and by January of 2023, the series was renewed for a second season.

In the show, Bode Donovan is a young convict with a troubled past hoping to redeem himself by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program, in which prisoners assist the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

The series follows him as he’s assigned to his hometown in Northern California as he works with former friends, other inmates and firefighters putting out fires in the region.

Season 2 will premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024 on 9 p.m. ET. We already know which stars are likely to return, and a handful who are likely not returning, and three stars who are joining the show.

Find out who is likely in the cast of Fire Country Season 2…

