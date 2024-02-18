A$AP Rocky Gives Update on Rihanna's Upcoming Album

A$AP Rocky has some news for Rihanna fans!

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” singer has not put out an album since 2016′s ANTI. In 2022, she contributed a pair of songs to the soundtrack of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sparking rumors of even more new music on the way.

However, Rihanna‘s ninth studio album has still not been confirmed! So, A$AP, Rihanna‘s partner of roughly three years, took it upon himself to share a tiny update on the hitmaker’s future plans.

In a clip posted to social media on Sunday (February 17), A$AP warmly greeted fans in Paris. One individual asked him about Rihanna‘s new album, and the rapper offered an exciting piece of news!

“She’s working on it,” he said, smiling.

A$AP‘s statement appears to confirm that Rihanna has something up her sleeve, though it’s impossible to tell when the new project will be unveiled.

If you missed it, Nicki Minaj teased a future collaboration with Rihanna!