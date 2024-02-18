'American Idol' Couple Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Welcome Baby No. 3!

Gabby Barrett is a mom once again!

The 23-year-old “Pick Me Up” singer and her 28-year-old husband Cade Foehner celebrated the arrival of their third child, a baby girl named Ivy Josephine Foehner.

Gabby joyfully shared the news on Instagram, expressing gratitude and happiness for the new addition to their family.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness! Ivy Josephine Foehner 💕 (Ivy Jo ✨🐷)” she captioned a photo of the newborn’s feet.

The two also have a daughter Baylah May, 2½, and son Augustine Boone, 15 months.

The couple met on American Idol in 2018, got engaged a year later and tied the knot in October 2019 in a ceremony in Texas.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out which stars also just welcomed babies this year.