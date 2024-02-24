'The Winchesters' Co-Stars Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger Are Dating!

The Winchesters stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger are taking their on-screen romance into the real world!

While appearing on The Zach Sang Show on Friday (February 23), Meg, 23, officially confirmed that she and Drake, 24, are dating.

“We’re not trying to hide it at all,” Meg shared. “It’s just that, I feel like on my last couple relationships it was very public, so now I’m kind of trying to keep it — not even private, because I’ll talk about it as much as possible because I love him so much.”

Keep reading to find out more…“Just on social media in general, I like having that privacy, because putting it all out there it kind of becomes public too,” she continued.

Meg also noted that as an actress, being in a public romance puts extra pressure on an relationship.

“We’ve had conversations about it, but it’s nothing too — like if we feel like posting about each other we can,” Meg explained. “It’s not off limits, it’s not like we’re hiding each other or anything, but just not every day publicly anymore, because I used to do that and I like the way things are now.”

Meg also said that she said that she loves going to “red carpet” events with Drake, adding, “It’s very easy, he’s so great at keeping calm energy and I always get so nervous.”

“He’s great, he’s really cool,” Meg concluded. “I feel like the past year or so, he has just been incredible even for music and acting and stuff, he just has such great advice and I feel like my communication has gotten a lot better because of him, and I’m grateful for that.”

If you didn’t know, Meg and Drake starred together as Mary Campbell and John Winchester on The CW’s The Winchesters, which was a prequel series to Supernatural and followed the love story between Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki‘s characters’ parents in the 1970s. The show was canceled in May 2023 after one season.

Meg also just recently dropped her first new song in four years! Listen to “Title” here.