Emily VanCamp is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Josh Bowman!

Emily VanCamp is pregnant again!

On Saturday (February 24), the 37-year-old Revenge actress announced that she and husband Josh Bowman are expecting their second child together.

Emily and Josh, 35, have been married since 2018 and are already parents to daughter Iris, who was born in August 2021.

Keep reading to find out more…“Not long now.. Ready when you are little love 🤍🤍🤍” Emily wrote on Instagram along with a black and white photo of herself cradling a baby bump.

She also shared a cute photo of Josh holding Iris while Emily gives her a sweet kiss on her head.

Emily and Josh first met and started dating while working on the ABC series Revenge back in 2011. They announced their engagement back in May 2017 and tied the knot on December 15, 2018 in the Bahamas.

Back in October 2023, Emily and Josh made a rare red carpet appearance together.

Congrats to the happy family!