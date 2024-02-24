Top Stories
Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia &amp; Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Amy Schumer Reveals Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis Following Social Media Comments About Her Face

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Sat, 24 February 2024 at 3:26 pm

Robert Pattinson & Pregnant Fiancée Suki Waterhouse Go for Morning Walk in L.A.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are getting in some exercise.

The engaged couple, who is expecting their first child together, went for a morning walk around a park on Saturday (February 24) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Rob, 37, wore a green puffer jacket over a gray hoodie paired with black shorts and a baseball hat while Suki, 32, wore a long light yellow coat and shared a peek at her growing baby bump in loosely buttoned light pink shirt.

Earlier this week, Rob was in New York City filming a new ad for Dior.

If you missed it, Suki and Rob recently met up with two other famous couples for dinner!

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson on their walk…
Photos: Backgrid USA
