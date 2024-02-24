Robert Pattinson & Pregnant Fiancée Suki Waterhouse Go for Morning Walk in L.A.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are getting in some exercise.

The engaged couple, who is expecting their first child together, went for a morning walk around a park on Saturday (February 24) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Rob, 37, wore a green puffer jacket over a gray hoodie paired with black shorts and a baseball hat while Suki, 32, wore a long light yellow coat and shared a peek at her growing baby bump in loosely buttoned light pink shirt.

Earlier this week, Rob was in New York City filming a new ad for Dior.

