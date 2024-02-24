Tyler Perry Shares Update on 'Sister Act 3' Starring Whoopi Goldberg

We’re finally getting an update on the long-awaited Sister Act 3.

Whoopi Goldberg fist announced in 2020 that she was working on a third installment on fan-favorite ’90s movie series with Disney+.

While Disney revealed back in 2021 that they had found a director and screenplay writer for Sister Act 3, no other news about the movie has been shared recently.

However, while promoting his new Netflix movie Mea Culpa, Tyler Perry – who is producing Sister Act 3 – finally shared an update on the project.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m a little annoyed with how long this has taken me,”Tyler shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s taking so long, like I’ve done four movies since we started talking about this.”

“When I’m outside producing with — you know, Disney’s a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie and Whoopi really wants to get this movie,” he added.

Back in 2022, Whoopi revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3!