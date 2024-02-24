Top Stories
Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, & 'The Bear' Cast Sweep the Comedy Categories at SAG Awards 2024!

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, & 'The Bear' Cast Sweep the Comedy Categories at SAG Awards 2024!

The Bear was a big winner at the SAG Awards!

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and the full cast all walked away winners at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Jeremy picked up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Ayo won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

The full cast won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and some of the other actors who were on stage to accept the award included Abby Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colon-Zayas, among others.

The Bear beat out Abbott Elementary, Barry, Only Murders in the Building, and Ted Lasso for the big win.

Make sure to see a full list of all the celebs who are at the SAG Awards by checking out our red carpet post.

Head inside to watch the acceptance speeches…

You can watch the acceptance speeches below.

Check out more photos of the cast below…

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

FYI: Jeremy is wearing Saint Laurent with a Tiffany’s pin and watch.

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

FYI: Ayo is wearing a Luar look with Tabayer jewelry.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)

Matty Matheson (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Matty Matheson (The Bear)

Lionel Boyce (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Abby Elliott (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

FYI: Abby is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear)

Jose Cervantes Jr. (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Jose Cervantes Jr. (The Bear)

Oliver Platt (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Oliver Platt (The Bear)
