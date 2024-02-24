Billie Eilish Signs Melissa McCarthy's Face While Presenting an Award at SAG Awards 2024

Billie Eilish left Melissa McCarthy with a gift when they presented an award together at the 2024 SAG Awards – an autograph on her face!

The 22-year-old “What Was I Made For” singer was reminded that she’d already met the 53-year-old Bridesmaids actress several times when they took the stage on Saturday (February 24) to present the award for Female Actor in a Comedy.

Melissa asked Billie for an autograph, and she refused to sign the actress’ dress because she didn’t want to “ruin it.” However, she had no qualms about taking a permanent marker to her forehead.

“I thought you were going to be like, ‘I don’t want to ruin your pretty face,’” Melissa pointed out as Billie uncapped the marker and went to work. Billie even put her hand over her mouth to keep her silent as she finished her autograph.

FYI: Billie is wearing Vivienne Westwood. Melissa is wearing a Puey Quinones dress and Dena Kemp jewels. She carried a Jeffrey Levison clutch.

