Paul Giamatti Gets Girlfriend Clara Wong's Support at SAG Awards 2024!

Paul Giamatti is a nominee at the SAG Awards and he has his girlfriend Clara Wong there for support!

The 56-year-old actor walked the red carpet separately from Clara while posing for photos at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Paul is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in The Holdovers. His young co-star Dominic Sessa also attended the show and his photos can be seen in the gallery!

Just last month at the Golden Globes, Paul confirmed his relationship with Clara while accepting his Best Actor award.

For those who don’t know, Clara appeared on several episodes of Paul‘s Showtime series Billions as his character’s dominatrix.

FYI: Paul is wearing Berluti. Dominic is wearing Zegna.