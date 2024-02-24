Emma Stone Dazzles in Louis Vuitton Dress at SAG Awards 2024

Emma Stone looks beautiful on the red carpet at the SAG Awards!

The 35-year-old actress walked the carpet as a nominee at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Emma is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in the movie Poor Things and she’s the favorite to win!

In addition to this nomination, Emma has two Oscar nominations this year – one for acting and one for producing the film.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton metallic lace slip gown, embroidered with sequins, pearls and crystals fern leaf pattern and ivory sandals. She’s also wearing Louis Vuitton High Jewelry.