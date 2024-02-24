Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Poke Fun at Meryl Streep During 'Devil Wears Prada' Reunion at SAG Awards 2024

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt playfully compared Meryl Streep to her The Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly during their reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night (February 24).

They joined the iconic actress onstage with her glasses and the envelope at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall to present the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

“It’s an age-old question. Where does the character end, and the actor begin,” she asked, laying the groundwork for some funny quips.

Head inside to watch the cast’s reunion…

“Well as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right,” Emily joked.

Meryl disagreed, but she was quickly cut off by Anne (who was wearing cerulean in a reference to the movie). “No. That wasn’t a question,” she replied in Miranda’s signature icy drawl.

Emily even got to deliver another of Miranda’s iconic lines – “By all means move at a glacial pace.”

It was so amazing to see them onstage together again all these years later. It makes us want a sequel more than ever.

FYI: Anne is wearing Atelier Versace SS15 Couture. Meryl is wearing Prada. Emily is wearing Custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

