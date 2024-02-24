'Modern Family' Casts Reunites at SAG Awards 2024, Joke About Rebooting Hit Series & Their Careers

The cast of Modern Family surprised us at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night (February 24) in Los Angeles.

Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet took the stage to announce the winner for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, providing an unexpected but very welcome reunion.

While up there, they joked around about what they’ve been up to since saying goodbye to the show. One of them even revealed why they needed a reboot soon.

Head inside to watch the Modern Family cast reunion…

“Do you guys ever miss it,” Ty asked with Julie saying yes before getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling in the audience.

After Sofia mentioned the success of her Netflix series Griselda, Jason and Jesse teased that they had a bet about how long it would take her to bring it up. Sofia and Ed had a bet about when Jesse would reference his Tony win for his performance in Take Me Out.

Jesse was also the one to call for a reboot: “Is it too early to talk about a reboot? They made me park a mile away from here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jason bragged about knowing Travis Kelce.

Press play on the Modern Family reunion below…