Sofia Vergara Shares So Many Pics From '1st Modern Family Reunion,' Which One Star Missed!

The cast of Modern Family got back together again, and Sofia Vergara is sharing so many photos!

On Wednesday (November 16), the 51-year-old actress, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the beloved sitcom, hopped on social media to share a bunch of photos from the cast’s “first” reunion.

It’s worth pointing out that the reunion was not complete. One notable star was missing, though their costars found a way to make them feel included.

Sadly Ty Burrell, who brought the affable dad Phil Dunphy to life, was not able to attend the event. In a big cast photo, his onscreen daughter Ariel Winter is holding up his photo in the front of the group.

The rest of the Dunphy family was present with matriarch Julie Bowen, eldest daughter Sarah Hyland and son Nolan Gould gathered together.

Sofia stood close to her onscreen husband Ed O’Neill and son Rico Rodriguez. She even cozied up with Ed in another photo.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and their onscreen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons were also present.

