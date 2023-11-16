Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 1:35 am

Julianne Moore & Charles Melton Promote 'May December' at Netflix Event in L.A.

Julianne Moore & Charles Melton Promote 'May December' at Netflix Event in L.A.

Julianne Moore and Charles Melton are stepping out to do some press for their upcoming movie, May December!

The two actors were joined by director Todd Haynes at Netflix’s May December Tastemaker Event at San Vicente Bungalows on (Tuesday) November 14 in Los Angeles.

The group posed for some photos and participated in a panel together.

Natalie Portman, who stars alongside Julianne and Charles, was not present at the event.

Here’s the official synopsis for May December: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple (Moore, Melton) buckles under the pressure when an actress (Portman) arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

The cast also includes Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, and Gabriel Chung, who play Julianne and Charles‘ onscreen children.

May December releases on Netflix on December 1.

Watch the trailer here, and browse through the gallery for more photos from the May December event…

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, may december, Netflix, Todd Haynes

Getty Images