Pedro Pascal Says He'll 'Make Out With' Kieran Culkin at SAG Award 2024, Actor Responds

Pedro Pascal announced that he was going to “make out with” Kieran Culkin after beating him at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night (February 24), and the Succession star responded.

The 48-year-old actor snagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on The Last of Us.

During an interview with Tan France after his acceptance speech, Pedro was asked if he was going to tease Kieran for losing the award. He responded, “I’m going to make out with Kieran tonight,” adding, “That’ll be my revenge.”

His interview must have done the rounds because Kieran commented on it!

Head inside to see how Kieran Culkin responded to Pedro Pascal’s plans…

“You said we would make out,” Kieran pointed out to Pedro during a joint interview backstage with ET. When Pedro confirmed he said that, his competitor responded simply: “False,” he said.

Kieran also pointed out that they both won during the show after Succession bested The Last Of Us to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Pedro replied, seemingly joking that Kieran and his costars Mathew McFayden and Brian Cox, who were also up for his award, helped him win by dividing voters.

“You’re welcome, you deserve it or whatever,” Kieran teased back.

The actor has previously joked that Kieran “beat the s-it out of me” while accepting an award.

Did you see that Pedro is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?!