The Richest 'Barbie' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (The Top Earner is Part of the Billionaire's Club!)

The cast of Barbie experienced life in plastic while filming 2023′s hottest, Oscar-nominated blockbuster. The very pink extravaganza grossed over $1 billion in less than a month and became the top grossing movie of 2023 in North America!

With a star-studded cast centered around Margot Robbie‘s Barbie and Ryan Gosling‘s Ken, the movie from director Greta Gerwig features a talented (and wealthy) talent pool.

The movie’s still on our minds amidst awards season, and we did some digging to look at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie and ranked them. It’s a safe bet that you’ll be surprised when you find out who claimed the top spot by a landslide!

Spoiler alert: The top earner is worth more than $1 billion.

Scroll through the slideshow to find out who is the richest star in Barbie…