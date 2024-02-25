Britney Spears Celebrates Janet Jackson Amid Ongoing Feud With Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is showing love to another pop legend – Janet Jackson.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop took to social media to celebrate the “All For You” music icon with a thoughtful tribute.

Her post comes amid an ongoing feud with Justin Timberlake and appears to reference Janet‘s own situation with the “Rock Your Body” singer.

Read more about Britney Spears' tribute…

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.”

This appears to be a reference at least in part to the backlash that Janet experienced after her Super Bowl Halftime Show, during which Justin accidentally exposed her breast. While his career soared in the aftermath, Janet‘s was negatively impacted.

Britney continued, writing, “Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear point of view than anyone could ever imagine.”

Justin issued an apology to both Britney and Janet in 2021 amid scrutiny about his behavior with them both.

His relationship with Britney, who he dated briefly in the early ’00s, has been in the headlines again since the release of her memoir. She shared multiple revelations about their time together within its pages.

Earlier this month, she slammed “someone talking s-it about me” in a fiery post on Instagram after Justin appeared to throw shade her way.

