Emma Stone Goes Viral Over Her Reaction to Losing SAG Award to Lily Gladstone

Emma Stone is going viral over her behavior at the 2024 SAG Awards.

The 35-year-old Poor Things actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, which went to Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone.

However, social media clocked Emma‘s reaction when the winner was announced, and people have thoughts.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a clip that’s going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Emma can be seen erupting into ecstatic applause when Lily was announced as the winner.

“I love Emma Stone’s ecstatic reaction for Lily Gladstone after losing to her at the SAG Awards,” one person on the app wrote. Another user agreed, writing, “My heart is so full right now.”

Yet another account pointed out that it would be impossible to start rumors about petty drama between the nominees.

“Before the petulant Best Actress discourse starts again, literally no one seems more ecstatic for Lily Gladstone than Emma Stone herself,” they pointed out.

Lily‘s acceptance speech has a powerful message. See the full list of winners from the show!