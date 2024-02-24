SAG Awards 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!
It was a night all about the actors at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards!
The show took place on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
In the film categories, Barbie and Oppenheimer were tied for the most nominations with four each. In the television categories, Succession had the most nominations with five nods.
Movie Nominations
MOTION PICTURE CAST
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 – WINNER
TV Nominations
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – WINNER
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTOR
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, BEEF – WINNER
MALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, BEEF – WINNER
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Ahsoka
Barry
BEEF
The Last of Us – WINNER
The Mandalorian