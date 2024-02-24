SAG Awards 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

It was a night all about the actors at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The show took place on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

In the film categories, Barbie and Oppenheimer were tied for the most nominations with four each. In the television categories, Succession had the most nominations with five nods.

Movie Nominations

MOTION PICTURE CAST

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 – WINNER

TV Nominations

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession – WINNER

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – WINNER

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, BEEF – WINNER

MALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, BEEF – WINNER

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Ahsoka

Barry

BEEF

The Last of Us – WINNER

The Mandalorian