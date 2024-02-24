Elijah Wood & Sean Astin Have Mini 'Lord of the Rings' Reunion at SAG Awards 2024

Frodo and Samwise reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night (February 24)!

The Lord of the Rings actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin took the stage at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles with a new quest – to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

While up there, they joked around about when they were winning awards for the movies at the SAG Awards.

Elijah asked Sean what happened to his SAG award, which his costar was supposed to “collect” for him.

“Well, it’s somewhere,” Sean replied, via People. “If by somewhere you mean frodo-fan-7-11’s shelf because he bought it on eBay? Sorry.”

He continued, teasing that he “threw it in the fire.”

