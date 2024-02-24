Beef's Ali Wong Has Major Fashion Moment at SAG Awards 2024 Before Winning, Steven Yeun Wins Too!

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both won awards for Beef at the SAG Awards!

Before the show, Ali gave us a major fashion moment while on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Ali wowed in an Iris Van Herpen Couture dress and she removed the wings while seated inside the event.

Steven won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series and Ali won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Head inside to watch their acceptance speeches…

Ali had a message for her mom during her speech.

“I want to thank my 83-year-old mother who’s here tonight who’s here in her pearls and her Tevas because she doesn’t give a f—,” she said. “I know it was really hard when I told you I want to do stand-up comedy and I hope you feel like it’s all worked out.”

During his speech, Steven talked about getting his SAG Award through a Milky Way commercial. He said, “I was reminded outside about the first job that I had that got me my SAG card, and it was being in a vat of fake caramel wriggling around in a speedo for a Milky Way commercial. And honestly, I felt just as hyped to get that card then as I am to receive this here now.”

Watch the speeches below!

#Beef star Ali Wong wins Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/sgsg3jA1yu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024