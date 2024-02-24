Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson & More Represent 'The Color Purple' at SAG Awards 2024!

The stars of The Color Purple were at the SAG Awards!

Danielle Brooks joined co-stars Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, and more at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The three ladies presented a clip from the movie during the show.

Also in attendance were Ciara, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Missing were Fantasia Barrino, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., Jon Batiste, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

The Color Purple was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, but they lost to the cast of Oppenheimer.

FYI: Danielle is wearing a Christian Siriano gown. Taraji is wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, Betsey Johnson heels, and Bulgari jewelry. Halle is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, a Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage diamond necklace and Le Vian diamond earrings. Ciara is wearing a Venus Prototypex dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Colman is wearing custom Off-White, an Omega watch, and Bulgari jewelry.

