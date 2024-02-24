Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. & Rest of 'Oppenheimer' Cast Win Big at SAG Awards 2024

The cast of Oppenheimer had a fantastic evening at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday (February 24).

The cast of the blockbuster movie went into the awards show with four nominations and took home three of them!

Cillian Murphy was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Robert Downey Jr. took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and the cast beat out the competition to win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Head inside to see photos from the red carpet and the acceptance speeches…

Robert kicked off the sweep, joking that he “will never grow tired of the sound of my own voice” in his acceptance speech. He shouted out director Christopher Nolan and his wife Susan.

Cillian used his speech to celebrate his “Oppenhomies,” pointing out that the nickname was invented by costar Olivia Thirlby. Kenneth Branagh delivered the speech for the full cast.

See the full winners list from the ceremony!

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Oppenheimer cast on the red carpet…

Casey Affleck (Oppenheimer)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer)

David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer)

#Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy wins Male Actor in a Leading Role for a Motion Picture at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/g2t8qCAFYt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024