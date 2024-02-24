Lily Gladstone Wins Best Actress at SAG Awards 2024, Gives Touching Speech About Visbility

Lily Gladstone gave a touching speech to accept her Best Actress award at the SAG Awards!

The 37-year-old actress was a winner at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Lily picked up the Best Actress prize for her work in the movie Killers of the Flower Moon, beating out Nyad‘s Annette Bening, Maestro‘s Carey Mulligan, Barbie‘s Margot Robbie, and Poor Things‘ Emma Stone.

During her speech, Lily talked about visibility.

“My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done, what you do. This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I’m so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions,” she began.

Lily continued, “It’s truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That’s the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories. We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it. It’s so easy to distance ourselves. It’s so easy to close off to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility.”

“Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other,” she concluded.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Van Cleef & Arpels rings.

