Elizabeth Debicki Represents 'The Crown' at SAG Awards 2024, Wins For Her Portrayal of Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki was recognized for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday (February 24).

The 33-year-old actress picked up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, one of two awards that The Crown was nominated for this year, and delivered her acceptance speech barefoot.

“Truly, I was not expecting this. People say that and I really am not,” she said in her speech, via People. Elizabeth commended the other women nominated in the category with her, celebrated her costars and shouted out her mom.

This isn’t Elizabeth‘s first win this awards season, either! She’s already picked up a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award in 2024. Congratulations to her!

