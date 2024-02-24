'Succession' Stars Reunite for Final Awards Show, Win Best Cast at SAG Awards 2024

It was a bittersweet night for the cast of Succession at the SAG Awards!

The stars of the HBO series attended their final awards show together at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Alexander Skarsgard, and more were all in attendance to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. They beat out the casts of The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, and The Morning Show.

Also there were Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, J. Smith-Cameron, and Zoe Winters.

Noticeably absent were Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook, as they’re all working on stage plays at the moment.

#Succession wins the award for Ensemble in a Drama Series at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/uuBVZ2xvDx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024

FYI: Alan is wearing Canali with an Omega watch and Garrett Leight California Optical glasses. Nicholas is wearing Zegna. Kieran is wearing Dior. Justine is wearing Stella McCartney. Arian is wearing Emporio Armani with Christian Louboutin shoes.