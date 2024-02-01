Justin Timberlake Seemingly Shades Britney Spears Following Her Apology

Justin Timberlake has seemingly responded to Britney Spears, and he appears to be throwing even more shade her way.

If you missed it, last week the “Mirrors” singer introduced a new era with his single “Selfish.” Britney‘s fans responded by sending her 13-year-old bonus track “Selfish” up the charts so that it dethroned him on U.S. iTunes.

Britney took to social media in the aftermath to show love to Justin . She shouted out his two new songs and apologized for “some of the things” included in her memoir The Woman In Me.

During a recent performance, Justin seemingly revealed how he felt about the apology.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a concert in New York City, Justin spoke to the audience and revealed how he felt about apologizing.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize… to absolutely f-cking nobody,” he said. A video of the clip has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). Another account reported that he made the declaration before performing “Cry Me a River,” a breakup song about Britney.

If you forgot, Britney and Justin were previously one of Hollywood’s biggest couples when they dated at the pinnacle of their careers.

Their relationship returned to the public discourse last year with the release of Britney‘s memoir, which featured many revelations about their time together. Justin was dragged on social media at the time.

Rumors of a feud between the pair picked up steam in the aftermath, made worse by some comments Justin made while performing “Cry Me a River” in the summer of 2023. He performed the song again in December.

Fans believe that Britney dragged him on social media after his last performance.

We’ll let you know if there are any new developments.