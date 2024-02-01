Top Stories
Celebrities Who Will Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl 2024 (Taylor Swift Is Far From Alone!)

Justin Timberlake Seemingly Shades Britney Spears Following Her Apology

Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Margot Robbie 'Is Not Getting Enough Credit' for 'Barbie,' &amp; It All Comes Down to 1 Scene For Him

Jeremy Allen White Meets With J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica, Sparking Collaboration Questions (Exclusive)

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 3:00 am

The Members of One Directed, Ranked by Net Worth? See Which Hitmaker is the Wealthiest?

One Direction is undeniably one of the biggest boy bands of all time, and that is reflected in each member’s very impressive net worth!

After being formed on The X Factor in 2010, the group took off in a big way. They conquered the world with solid gold hits such as “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Steal My Girl” and “Story of My Life.”

At the peak of their time together, they commanded a following comparable to the Beatles in the ’60s and newer groups like the Backstreet Boys.

The group stayed near the top of the charts for six years, releasing five albums before going on hiatus. Since then, each of the members has pursued their own solo careers and found a great deal of success. Some of them have even expanded beyond the recording studio, hitting it big in Hollywood or on other competition based reality shows.

We’re taking a look back on the members to check out what they’ve gotten up to since going solo and to see how much wealth they’ve amassed over the years.

Scroll through a ranking of the members of One Direction based on their estimated net worths…

