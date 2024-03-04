Noah Cyrus Attends Paris Fashion Week Show Following Reports She Was Previously 'Seeing' Dominic Purcell

Noah Cyrus wears a gray dress while stepping out for the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show held on Sunday (March 3) in Paris.

The 24-year-old singer stepped out for the runway presentation during Paris Fashion Week, showing off her bleached eyebrow look and slicked down dark hair.

Noah‘s fashionable outing comes just days after it was reported that she was allegedly seeing Dominic Purcell, who is now married to her mother Tish Cyrus.

According to multiple sources, Noah and Dominic were allegedly seeing each other “in a friends with benefits way, off and on,” before he and Tish started seeing each other.

Sources also say that Tish knew about their situation before pursuing the actor.

All this comes to light after it was reported that Noah is “very loyal” to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus. There have been rumors of a family feud for quite some time now, following Billy Ray and Tish‘s divorce, and after Noah and brother Braison were not in attendance at Tish and Dominic‘s wedding.

While there are rumors of them not getting along, Tish recently commented, “Absolutely stunning 🔥,” on a February 24th post on Noah‘s Instagram, which was a couple of photos from her Avellano SS24 campaign.