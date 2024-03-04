Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Comments About the Age Difference With New Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is responding to all the comments on the age difference between her and her new man Mark Estes.

The former reality star is 37 years old, while her new athlete boyfriend is just 24 years old.

The two were first spotted together in Mexico and they went Instagram official right after. He then posted a TikTok video with her from Mexico, and she made an appearance on his Montana Boyz group TikTok account.

Following the relationship reveal, many have commented on their age gap, and she’s now proving she sees the comments and reacted with a new video.

Check out what she said inside…

“When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” she captioned the clip on TikTok.

In the video, Kristin lip-syncs to a sound saying, “So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?”

Check it out below…