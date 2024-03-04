'SEAL Team' 7th & Final Season - 5 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Star Exits & 2 New Stars Join the Cast

Production is underway on the upcoming seventh season of SEAL Team!

The Paramount+ drama series, which previously aired on CBS, was announced to return for another season at the start of 2023, and several months later, it was revealed it would be the last.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Ahead of the series’ upcoming final season, which is set to debut sometime this year, we’re taking a look at all of the cast who will be returning, who is not coming back and who will be new to the cast for the final episodes.

Keep reading to find out which stars will be back for the final season of SEAL Team…