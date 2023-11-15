'Seal Team' to End with Season 7 at Paramount+

Seal Team is coming to an end.

It was just announced that the show will wrap up after the upcoming seventh season.

Production on the season will begin in December 2023, and it’s expected to air on Paramount+ in 2024.

David Boreanaz, the show’s star, released a statement about the news.

David said in a statement, “For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew. Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian also star. The show follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

