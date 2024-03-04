Julia Fox Wears Nude Illusion Sequin Look at Mugler Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox stepped out in a sequined jumpsuit at the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show on Sunday (March 3) in Paris.

The 33-year-old actress and author is very well known to wear daring looks and stayed true to that with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week show, even wearing silver sequins as part of her makeup.

Also in attendance at the Mugler fashion show were Saweetie, Laverne Cox, Barbara Palvin, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Lisa Rinna, Hari Nef, Tyga and more.

Hitting the runway during the show included models Irina Shayk and Eva Herzigova.

That same day, Hari and Lisa were also in attendance at the Balenciaga fashion show. Check out the pics here!

Irina Shayk

Julia Fox

Tyga

Eva Herzigova

Saweetie

Alton Mason

Lisa Rinna

Richie Shazam

Cindy Bruna

Hari Nef

Barbara Palvin

Bling Empire: New York’s Tina Leung

Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie

Emma Chamberlain

Laverne Cox

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

