Top Stories
Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles &amp; Kate Middleton's Absences

Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles & Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 2:32 am

Julia Fox Wears Nude Illusion Sequin Look at Mugler Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Wears Nude Illusion Sequin Look at Mugler Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox stepped out in a sequined jumpsuit at the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show on Sunday (March 3) in Paris.

The 33-year-old actress and author is very well known to wear daring looks and stayed true to that with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week show, even wearing silver sequins as part of her makeup.

Also in attendance at the Mugler fashion show were Saweetie, Laverne Cox, Barbara Palvin, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Lisa Rinna, Hari Nef, Tyga and more.

Hitting the runway during the show included models Irina Shayk and Eva Herzigova.

Check out more photos inside…

That same day, Hari and Lisa were also in attendance at the Balenciaga fashion show. Check out the pics here!

Keep scrolling below to see all of the stars at the Mugler fashion show…

Irina Shayk walking in the Mugler fashion show

Irina Shayk

Julia Fox at the Mugler fashion show

Julia Fox

Tyga at the Mugler fashion show

Tyga

Eva Herzigova at the Mugler fashion show

Eva Herzigova

Saweetie at the Mugler fashion show

Saweetie

Alton Mason at the Mugler fashion show

Alton Mason

Lisa Rinna at the Mugler fashion show

Lisa Rinna

Richie Shazam at the Mugler fashion show

Richie Shazam

Cindy Bruna at the Mugler fashion show

Cindy Bruna

Hari Nef at the Mugler fashion show

Hari Nef

Barbara Palvin at the Mugler fashion show

Barbara Palvin

Tina Leung at the Mugler fashion show

Bling Empire: New York’s Tina Leung

Jaime Xie at the Mugler fashion show

Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie

Emma Chamberlain at the Mugler fashion show

Emma Chamberlain

Laverne Cox at the Mugler fashion show

Laverne Cox

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Mugler fashion show

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Browse through the gallery to see tons more photos from the Mugler fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 01
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 02
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 03
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 04
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 05
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 06
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 07
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 08
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 09
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 10
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 11
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 12
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 13
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 14
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 15
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 16
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 17
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 18
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 19
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 20
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 21
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 22
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 23
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 24
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 25
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 26
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 27
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 28
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 29
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 30
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 31
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 32
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 33
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 34
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 35
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 36
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 37
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 38
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 39
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 40
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 41
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 42
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 43
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 44
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 45
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 46
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 47
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 48
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 49
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 50
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 51
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 52
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 53
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 54
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 55
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 56
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 57
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 58
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 59
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 60
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 61
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 62
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 63
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 64
julia fox wears nude illusion sequin look at mugler fashion show 65

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alton Mason, Anna Dello Russo, Barbara Palvin, Brooklyn Beckham, Cindy Bruna, Emma Chamberlain, Eva Herzigova, Fashion, Hari Nef, Jaime Xie, Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Lisa Rinna, Nicola Peltz, paris fashion week, Richie Shazam, Saweetie, Tina Leung, Tyga