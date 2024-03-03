Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Joey King & More Attend Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week Show

Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek meet up while attending the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show held at Les Invalides on Sunday (March 3) in Paris.

The two ladies, who sat next to each during the show, were among the many celebs in attendance to check out the brand’s latest collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Joey King, Cole Sprouse, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Isabelle Huppert and Hari Nef also stepped out for the fashion show.

“Got this look off eBay @balenciaga 🏷️” Joey joked about her look on Instagram.

Her sister Hunter King commented, “I didn’t think I could be more obsessed with you. I was wrong. 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The Balenciaga show took place under a set of screens, which tracked “a narrative timeline from morning to night over natural and electronic landscapes.”

