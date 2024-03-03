Top Stories
Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles &amp; Kate Middleton's Absences

Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles & Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sun, 03 March 2024 at 7:30 pm

Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Joey King & More Attend Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week Show

Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Joey King & More Attend Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week Show

Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek meet up while attending the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show held at Les Invalides on Sunday (March 3) in Paris.

The two ladies, who sat next to each during the show, were among the many celebs in attendance to check out the brand’s latest collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Joey King, Cole Sprouse, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Isabelle Huppert and Hari Nef also stepped out for the fashion show.

Keep reading to see more…

“Got this look off eBay @balenciaga 🏷️” Joey joked about her look on Instagram.

Her sister Hunter King commented, “I didn’t think I could be more obsessed with you. I was wrong. 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The Balenciaga show took place under a set of screens, which tracked “a narrative timeline from morning to night over natural and electronic landscapes.”

Keep scrolling below to see all of the celebrities in attendance at the Balenciaga fashion show…

Cole Sprouse at the Balenciaga fashion show

Cole Sprouse

Francois Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek at the Balenciaga fashion show

François Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek

Adut Akech at the Balenciaga fashion show

Adut Akech

Serena Williams at the Balenciaga fashion show

Serena Williams

Isabelle Huppert at the Balenciaga fashion show

Isabelle Huppert

Joan Smalls at the Balenciaga fashion show

Joan Smalls

Ashley Graham at the Balenciaga fashion show

Ashley Graham

Eva Herzigova at the Balenciaga fashion show

Eva Herzigova

Stella Maxwell at the Balenciaga fashion show

Stella Maxwell

Luka Sabbat at the Balenciaga fashion show

Luka Sabbat

Fai Khadra at the Balenciaga fashion show

Fai Khadra

Rachel Sennott at the Balenciaga fashion show

Rachel Sennott

Camille Rowe at the Balenciaga fashion show

Camille Rowe

Keith Powers at the Balenciaga fashion show

Keith Powers

Hari Nef at the Balenciaga fashion show

Hari Nef

Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga fashion show

Kim Kardashian

Amelia Gray and Lisa Rinna at the Balenciaga fashion show

Amelia Gray & Lisa Rinna

Browse through the gallery to see even more photos of the stars at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris…
Just Jared on Facebook
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 01
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 02
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 03
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 04
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 05
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 06
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 07
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 08
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 09
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 10
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 11
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 12
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 13
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 14
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 15
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 16
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 17
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 18
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 19
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 20
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 21
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 22
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 23
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 24
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 25
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 26
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 27
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 28
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 29
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 30
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 31
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 32
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 33
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 34
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 35
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 36
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 37
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 38
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 39
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 40
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 41
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 42
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 43
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 44
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 45
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 46
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 47
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 48
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 49
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 50
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 51
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 52
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 53
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 54
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 55
celebs attending the balenciaga fashion show 56

Photos: Getty, Balenciaga
Posted to: Adut Akech, Amelia Gray, Ashley Graham, Camille Rowe, Cole Sprouse, Eva Herzigova, Fashion, Francios Henri Pinault, Hari Nef, Isabelle Huppert, Joan Smalls, Joey King, Keith Powers, Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna, Luka Sabbat, paris fashion week, Rachel Sennott, Salma Hayek, Salma Hayek Pinault, Serena Williams, Stella Maxwell