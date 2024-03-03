Sophie Turner Steps Out With New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson During Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner and her new flame are spending time together during Paris Fashion Week!

The 28-year-old Game of Thrones alum was spotted leaving a hotel with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson for a dinner outing on Sunday (March 3) in Paris.

Sophie wore a classy long black coat, while Peregrine donned a plain black sweater.

Recently separated from Joe Jonas, Sophie has been romantically linked to Peregrine, 29, since October 2023 when they were first seen kissing.

The couple made their official debut on February 11 at the Year of Dragon Celebration!

If you missed it, Sophie Turner has been cast as the lead in an upcoming thriller movie!

She’s also slated to reunite with a Game of Thrones co-star in another project!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson during Paris Fashion Week…