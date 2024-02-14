Sophie Turner to Lead New Thriller Movie, Second Casting Announced In a Week

Sophie Turner is stacking up her work schedule!

The 27-year-old actress has been cast in the lead role for an upcoming psychological thriller titled Trust, THR reveals.

Saw franchise production company Twisted Pictures is producing, with Republic Pictures acquiring worldwide rights.

Carlson Young, whose latest movie Upgraded just premiered on Prime Video, will serve as director.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Gigi Levangie penned the script.

This is Sophie‘s second movie casting in less than a week.

Last Friday (February 9), it was announced that Sophie will reunite with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington for a new horror film. Get the scoop!

Also coming up on Sophie‘s slate is the limited series Joan, which will air on ITV in the UK and on The CW in the US. Find out more and see a first look here!

ICYMI: Sophie and her new beau Peregrine Pearson just made their first official public appearance together.