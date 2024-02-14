Top Stories
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead & Multiple Children Shot

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans & Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, & More

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 6:02 pm

'Joker 2' Director Shares New Images of Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix in Character!

'Joker 2' Director Shares New Images of Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix in Character!

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are feeling the love!

The co-stars of the highly anticipated Joker: Folie a Deux appear in new promotional shots shared by director Todd Phillips on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

“Hoping your day is full of love,” he teased, adding the release date: “10.4.24.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The sequel to the 2019 movie Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. There are still very little details regarding the plot.

The photos feature Gaga and Joaquin in character as Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck respectively. He shared even more photos at the end of December.

Lady Gaga famously takes fairly extreme steps to commit to her roles while working on a movie, and that appears to be the case for Joker: Folie a Deux.
