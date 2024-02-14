Ariana Madix Extends Broadway Run In 'Chicago,' Reveals Upcoming Dates

Ariana Madix is staying in New York City longer!

It was just announced that the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star has extended her run in the Broadway musical Chicago, “due to popular demand.”

Ariana made her Broadway debut in the musical as Roxie Hart at the end of January.

Find out more inside…

Her run was originally supposed to end on March 24th, but she has extended two more weeks, with a new end date set for April 7th.

In addition, the production has revealed upcoming dates and shows that she will not be performing in, including the 7pm show on Thursday, February 22nd, the 8pm show on Friday, March 15th and both Saturday shows on March 16th.

The March dates do line up to around the time they would be filming the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, so that is likely why she will be out those days.

In other Chicago news, it was recently revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon will be returning to the role of Matron “Mama” Morton for 20 performances this summer, from June 27th-July 12th!

You can purchase tickets to see both Ariana and Jinkx at ChicagoTheMusical.com!